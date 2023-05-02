  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apart-hotel Hollywood style Hotel | 8% Guaranteed Returns

Apart-hotel Hollywood style Hotel | 8% Guaranteed Returns

Dubai, UAE
from € 616,000
;
Apart-hotel Hollywood style Hotel | 8% Guaranteed Returns
1 / 6 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A luxury hotel and residential tower next to Sheikh Zayed Road, floors 15 to 25 host a selection of high-end hotel rooms inspired by the Hollywood studio. A hotel room here represents a shrewd, completely managed investment into Dubai’s hospitality industry.

Meanwhile, floors 26 to 63 offer luxury residences combining the comforts of home with Paramount-standard amenities and services (should you wish). Generous in space, the residential apartments are the height of fashionable, yet comfortable living, in a spectacular location.

Rich amenities complete the star-studded experience, topped off by the rooftop infinity pool with its magnificent panoramic views.

Paramount Hotels & Resorts translates bold imagination into an inspirational experience, drawing on a century-long track record of delighting guests. The brand combines service, design, entertainment and lifestyle in thrilling new ways across a series of major global properties.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apart-hotel Hollywood style Hotel | 8% Guaranteed Returns

Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Aquilegia villa complex with water attractions and playgrounds, in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Palm Beach Tower by Nakheel, with direct access to beach, near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | 17 Icon Bay | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Residence
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apart - hotel Hollywood style Hotel | 8% Guaranteed Returns
Dubai, UAE
from € 616,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Marina Sands | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 3 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Marina Sands by Emaar

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,794 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Leisure & Park
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Sports court
  • Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water activity
  • Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Spacious Cabanas
  • Concierge services
  • Hospital
  • Miami-style pool deck
  • Pristine beach
  • Yacht club
  • Green surrounding

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Marina – 05 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
  • The Walk JBR – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • EXPO 2020 – 20 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residence Apartamenty s udivitelnym dizaynom
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with money transfers. Free selection of real estate.

Cloud Tower Apartment with 2 bedrooms and an amazing interior design concept.

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!

We will provide you with:


- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

Cloud Tower — a high-rise project with two towers rises above the horizon with 29 residential floors. This is a chic residential complex from Tiger Properties. The complex offers furnished apartments with exclusive amenities.

Cloud Tower — is a great choice when buying real estate in Dubai for both young couples and families with children. This project will also be interesting for investment.

The main advantages of the complex:
▪ Apartments of various sizes and configurations;
▪ Residences that will be equipped with chic amenities;
▪ The complex is surrounded by major attractions;
▪ Reasonable and affordable payment plan options;
▪ High-speed elevators;
▪ 24 hour security.

The unique location of the complex provides high liquidity and guaranteed payback due to high demand. Annual income 10% - 15%

Location Features:
▪ 10 minutes to JBR;
▪ 15 minutes to Palma Jumeirah;
▪ 15 minutes to Mall of the Emirates;
▪ 17 minutes to Global Village;
▪ 20 minutes to the Dubai Mall.

Plus investing in Cloud Towers:
▪ Return on investment from 6%
▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew
▪ Interest-free installment
▪ Commission 0%
▪ High tenant demand

If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us!

We will consult in detail on the object!
Apartment building 2BR | Onyx | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Onyx by Binghatti.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,550 Sqft
  • Private pool
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Locations Nearby;

  • Circle Mall – 05 mins
  • Dubai Butterfly Garden – 10 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go