Apart-hotel Hollywood style Hotel | 8% Guaranteed Returns

A luxury hotel and residential tower next to Sheikh Zayed Road, floors 15 to 25 host a selection of high-end hotel rooms inspired by the Hollywood studio. A hotel room here represents a shrewd, completely managed investment into Dubai’s hospitality industry.

Meanwhile, floors 26 to 63 offer luxury residences combining the comforts of home with Paramount-standard amenities and services (should you wish). Generous in space, the residential apartments are the height of fashionable, yet comfortable living, in a spectacular location.

Rich amenities complete the star-studded experience, topped off by the rooftop infinity pool with its magnificent panoramic views.

Paramount Hotels & Resorts translates bold imagination into an inspirational experience, drawing on a century-long track record of delighting guests. The brand combines service, design, entertainment and lifestyle in thrilling new ways across a series of major global properties.