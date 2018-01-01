Apart-hotel Ready Hotel Apartment | Investment Buy

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 135,000
;
About the complex

DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel – an Edge by Rotana managed property – is a modern and elegant three-star property located in Dubai's vibrant DAMAC Hills 2 community. Guests at DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana can expect convenience and comfort close to world-class attractions such as the Malibu Beach wave pool, sports fields, outdoor cinema, paintball arcade, butterfly garden and more.

Choose from 295 stylish and well-designed rooms and suites featuring the latest in-room technology, balconies and work desks. Enjoy the comforts of an all-day dining restaurant & bar, fully equipped gym and two outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pools. And for those on important business trips, DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel features four meeting rooms with flexible set-ups.

Rotana is one of the region’s leading hotel management companies, with a portfolio of over 100 properties. Each of its four product brands offers advanced features, well-appointed rooms, and elegant design, artfully combined to deliver comfortable, intelligent guest experiences.

Whether it's business or pleasure, consider all your needs fulfilled.

The community

DAMAC Hills 2 is a master community that curates a one-of-a-kind living experience – inspired by water, sports and fun for all ages. Previously known as AKOYA, DAMAC Hills 2 features clusters of thoughtfully-designed apartments, townhouses and villas surrounded by sports fields, paintball arcade, outdoor cinema and among other several attractions, the new wave pool - Malibu Beach.

Completely self-contained and ever-growing, DAMAC Hills 2 balances tranquil with active, away from the bustle of the city and yet with easy access to its business and leisure hubs. In addition to the new and exciting upcoming features, the community plays host to a mall with a supermarket, health clinic, outdoor gymnasium, food trucks and more.

Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 135,000
