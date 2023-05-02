Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
About the complex
There's elevating your lifestyle. And then there's the Legends – 6&7 bedroom townhouses with large backyard garden spaces, everlasting golf views and the joy of community living.
Cosmopolitan luxury meets earthen textures to create a welcoming feeling. Striking façades, sleek lines and polished detailing lend notches of refinement to place your home in a league of its own.
Escape the world to your very own golfing sanctuary. With both the soft green hills and the Trump Clubhouse within walking distance, you'll find the perfect balance between serenity and luxury.
The community
DAMAC Hills is a world-class self-contained community comprising villas, apartments and a hotel. Home to the Trump International Golf Club Dubai, the community also features nearly four million square feet of parkland offering various themed areas for leisure including sports fields, skate park, wave pool, petting farm, dog park, and plenty more.