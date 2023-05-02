  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community

Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community

Dubai, UAE
from € 985,000
;
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
1 / 6 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

There's elevating your lifestyle. And then there's the Legends – 6&7 bedroom townhouses with large backyard garden spaces, everlasting golf views and the joy of community living.

Cosmopolitan luxury meets earthen textures to create a welcoming feeling. Striking façades, sleek lines and polished detailing lend notches of refinement to place your home in a league of its own.
 

Escape the world to your very own golfing sanctuary. With both the soft green hills and the Trump Clubhouse within walking distance, you'll find the perfect balance between serenity and luxury.

The community

DAMAC Hills is a world-class self-contained community comprising villas, apartments and a hotel. Home to the Trump International Golf Club Dubai, the community also features nearly four million square feet of parkland offering various themed areas for leisure including sports fields, skate park, wave pool, petting farm, dog park, and plenty more.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community

Similar complexes
Villa Beach Mansion
Dubai, UAE
Cottage village Reem Hills
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from € 2,988,410
Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions
Dubai, UAE
Villa 5BR | Villa | Harmony | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Villa 5BR | IBIZA | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Dubai, UAE
from € 985,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa 4 & 5 Bedroom Villas
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Sobha Developers

A brilliant development Sobha Reserve at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubailand bringing a collection of 4 and 5 bedroom signature villas by Sobha Group laced with private facilities and amenities of signature style. An ultra-classic life amidst Dubailand where you with your family can play various sports and have fun, amazing equipment and facilities to complement your efforts in the place.

Freely engage in a variety of activities including world class sports and fun elements, playing and running, making your loving bond stronger than ever by spending quality time with your loved ones. It's a place where the top notch amenities allow you to distress your modern lifestyle with a variety of water activities and sports. Exceptional fun elements and reserve of exclusive amenities.

The place is charming in the essence reflecting in its wonderful vibes of nature and modernity. A beacon of excellence that drives your inner core to offer and dive into the fun which has always been in your dream. Sunbath yourself and rejuvenate with hundreds of water sports and activities sections where the time flies like wind. A really amazing tailored fit development that suits the needs of each and every user with comfort and convenience.

The development comes along with a variety of amenities and services. The clubhouse here is loaded with a plethora of exceptional amenities to serve you with almost all stuff of entertainment, recreational, fun, indoor sports and all. Come and immerse yourself into a holistic community which is known for its excellent green world and top notch services, leisure areas, retails and all at the doorsteps.
Villa Laguny Damak
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE
Santorini

Deal: Sale
Category: Townhouse
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
View: View the community
Parking: 2
Furnished: Unfurnished
Balcony: Yes
Availability: Out of Plan, October 2024.
Villa 4BR | Malta | Damac Lagoon
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Damac Lagoons, known as Malta by Damac Properties.

Key Highlights;

  • Pristine water lagoons & sandy beaches
  • Attractive & flexible payment plan options
  • Waterside cafe & gondola rides like facilities
  • Waterside boutiques, shopping & dining venues

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,273 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Lawn
  • Roof
  • Garden
  • Garage for 2 car parking
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Fitness centre
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Hotels
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • School & Institute
  • Hospital
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Sports facilities

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Remraam – 2.3Km
  • Damac Hills – 2.3Km
  • Sports City – 3.9Km
  • Victory Heights – 4.4Km

 For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go