Apartment in New Building 3BR | Amber | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you Studio apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elevate by Prescott Development.

Key Highlights;

- Amazing amenities & services at your doorstep

- One of a kind gaming zones & environment

- Easy access via Sheikh Zayed Road at proximity

- Close to Mal of Emirates & Business Bay

- Premium & mesmerizing views at the comfort of your home

Amenities & Facilties;

- Studio

- 1 Bath

- Fully Furnished

- Community View

- BUA; 405 Sqft

- Balcony & Terrace

- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

- Reception area

- Barbeque area

- Swimming pool

- Gym

- Dining & Retail outlet

- Restaurant & Cafe

- Kid's indoor playing area

- Kid's pool & Lap pool

- Splash fountain

- Electronic gaming rooms

- Gazebo

- Coffee Bar

- Fitness Studio

- Health & Wellness center

- Club room

- Fire pit

- Cinema

- Business Center

- School & Institute

- Supermarket & Shopping area

- Running, Cycling & Jogging track

- Yoga & Meditation area

