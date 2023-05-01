Apartment in New Building 2BR | Amber | Azizi

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 299,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Al Furjan, known as Amber by Azizi Development

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Al Furjan – 2.5Km
  • Green Community – 4.7Km
  • Jumeirah Park – 4.7Km
  • Jumeirah Islands – 5.5Km

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 974 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • CCTV
  • Security 24/7
  • Mosque
  • Sports court
  • Lush green area
  • Schools & Institute
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Games area
  • Kid’s play area
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

