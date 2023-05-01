Apartment in New Building 2BR | Amber | Azizi
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Al Furjan, known as Amber by Azizi Development
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Al Furjan – 2.5Km
- Green Community – 4.7Km
- Jumeirah Park – 4.7Km
- Jumeirah Islands – 5.5Km
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 974 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Built-in-wardrobe
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- CCTV
- Security 24/7
- Mosque
- Sports court
- Lush green area
- Schools & Institute
- Leisure & Park area
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Multipurpose hall
- Games area
- Kid’s play area
- Shopping & Supermarket area
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
