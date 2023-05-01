Apartment in New Building 1BR | Amber | Payment Plan

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Al Furjan, known as Amber by Azizi Developments

Payment Plan;

Down Payment – 10%

During Construction – 30%

On Handover – 60%

Amenities & Facilities;

1 Bedroom

1 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 796 Sqft

Laundry area

Built-in-wardrobe

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Swimming pool

Gym

Barbeque area

Dining & Retail outlet

CCTV

Security 24/7

Mosque

Sports court

Lush green area

Schools & Institute

Leisure & Park area

Basketball & Tennis court

Multipurpose hall

Games area

Kid’s play area

Shopping & Supermarket area

Cycling, Jogging & Running track

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD

