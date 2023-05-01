  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Studio | Amber | Al Furjan

Dubai, UAE
from € 173,000
Apartment in New Building Studio | Amber | Al Furjan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Al Furjan, known as Amber by Azizi Development

Key Highlights;

  • Luxurious development at Al Furjan community
  • Flexible & attractive payment plan options
  • Balconies offering stunning views of the City
  • World class amenities & services all at your doorstep
  • Strategic positioning in one of the brilliant location of the city

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 365 Sqft
  • Open Kitchen
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • CCTV
  • Security 24/7
  • Mosque
  • Sports court
  • Lush green area
  • Schools & Institute
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Games area
  • Kid’s play area
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

