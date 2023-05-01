Apartment in New Building Studio | Amber | Al Furjan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Al Furjan, known as Amber by Azizi Development
Key Highlights;
- Luxurious development at Al Furjan community
- Flexible & attractive payment plan options
- Balconies offering stunning views of the City
- World class amenities & services all at your doorstep
- Strategic positioning in one of the brilliant location of the city
Amenities & Facilities;
- Studio
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 365 Sqft
- Open Kitchen
- Built-in-wardrobe
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- CCTV
- Security 24/7
- Mosque
- Sports court
- Lush green area
- Schools & Institute
- Leisure & Park area
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Multipurpose hall
- Games area
- Kid’s play area
- Shopping & Supermarket area
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284