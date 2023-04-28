Apartment in New Building 3BR | Marina Sands | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 3 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Marina Sands by Emaar
Amenities & Facilties;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,794 Sqft
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Maid room
- Walk-in-closet
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Barbeque area
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Leisure & Park
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
- Sports court
- Beach access
- Fitness centre
- Water activity
- Volleyball
- Spa & Sauna room
- Yoga & Meditation
- Spacious Cabanas
- Concierge services
- Hospital
- Miami-style pool deck
- Pristine beach
- Yacht club
- Green surrounding
Location Nearby;
- Dubai Marina – 05 mins
- Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
- The Walk JBR – 15 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
- EXPO 2020 – 20 mins
- Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284