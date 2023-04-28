  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Marina Sands | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,240,000
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Marina Sands | Prime Location
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 3 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Marina Sands by Emaar

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,794 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Leisure & Park
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Sports court
  • Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water activity
  • Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Spacious Cabanas
  • Concierge services
  • Hospital
  • Miami-style pool deck
  • Pristine beach
  • Yacht club
  • Green surrounding

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Marina – 05 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
  • The Walk JBR – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • EXPO 2020 – 20 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Apartment building 3BR | Marriot Executive | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished full-service apartments in the new Mama Shelter Residence, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Elvira | Marina View
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Vida Residence | Dubai Marina
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Beach Vista, DUBAI HARBOUR
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Apartment
  • Size - 2,368 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 4
  • No. of bathrooms - 5 
  • 25 mins from Downtown
  • 25 mins from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant

Features

Maid's room

Fully equipped kitchen

Built-in wardrobes

Spacious balcony 

Shared swimming pool

Shared gym

Private beach access

1 Parking space

 

About area


The modern Beach Vista features floor-to-ceiling windows together with expansive decks and offers one-of-a-kind views of the Arabian Gulf's crystal blue waters. The bathrooms are designed in an exquisite, sophisticated style that is both modern and timeless. Beach Vista is made up of two separate buildings and each with its unique set of features and unit layouts. Emaar Beachfront is an island paradise with an accessible, well-linked address, situated between JBR and Palm Jumeirah. Dubai Marina, the Palm, and all are minutes away from each other. 
Apartment building 2BR | Seapoint | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,431 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Foyer
  • Open Kitchen
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Private Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water Activity
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Dubai Media City- 1.5Km
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence – 2.0Km
  • Dubai Marina – 2.1Km
  • Palm Jumeirah – 2.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious Venetian-style villas with a picturesque view of the lagoons.

The Italian-style residence is one of eight parts of the large complex. Here You'll find cafes and restaurants, a beach and a lagoon, green areas and lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, kids' playgrounds, bike paths, swimming pools, a fitness center, a spa area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious and eco-friendly area, near the beach, a school, shopping malls, a golf course.

  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 24 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 31 km
  • Sea - 23 km
