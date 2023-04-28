Apartment in New Building 3BR | Marina Sands | Prime Location

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 3 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Marina Sands by Emaar

Amenities & Facilties;

3 Bedroom

4 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,794 Sqft

Powder room

Laundry area

Maid room

Walk-in-closet

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Swimming pool

Barbeque area

Gym

Dining & Retail outlet

Restaurant & Cafe

Leisure & Park

Cycling, Jogging & Running track

Sports court

Beach access

Fitness centre

Water activity

Volleyball

Spa & Sauna room

Yoga & Meditation

Spacious Cabanas

Concierge services

Hospital

Miami-style pool deck

Pristine beach

Yacht club

Green surrounding

Location Nearby;

Dubai Marina – 05 mins

Downtown Dubai – 10 mins

The Walk JBR – 15 mins

Dubai International Airport – 20 mins

EXPO 2020 – 20 mins

Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins

Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins

