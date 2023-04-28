Apartment in New Building 2BR | Marina Sands | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 2 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Marina Sands by Emaar
Payment Plan;
- During Construction – 50%
- On Handover – 50%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,104 Sqft
- Walk in closet
- Laundry area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Barbeque area
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Leisure & Park
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
- Sports court
- Beach access
- Fitness centre
- Water activity
- Volleyball
- Spa & Sauna room
- Yoga & Meditation
- Spacious Cabanas
- Concierge services
- Hospital
- Miami-style pool deck
- Pristine beach
- Yacht club
- Green surrounding
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Dubai Media City – 1.3Km
- Palm Jumeirah – 2.2Km
- Jumeirah Beach Residence – 2.5Km
- Dubai Marina – 2.5Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284