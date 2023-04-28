  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in New Building 2BR | Marina Sands | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 645,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 2 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Marina Sands by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,104 Sqft
  • Walk in closet
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Leisure & Park
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Sports court
  • Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water activity
  • Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Spacious Cabanas
  • Concierge services
  • Hospital
  • Miami-style pool deck
  • Pristine beach
  • Yacht club
  • Green surrounding

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Dubai Media City – 1.3Km
  • Palm Jumeirah – 2.2Km
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence – 2.5Km
  • Dubai Marina – 2.5Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Marina Sands | Payment Plan

