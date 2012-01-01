  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 2BR | Beach Oasis | Prime Location

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Beach Oasis | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 305,000
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Beach Oasis | Prime Location
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its client 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Beach Oasis by Azizi Development

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 848 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Zen Garden
  • Yoga zone & Meditation area
  • Man-made beach
  • Educational facilities
  • CCTV
  • Security 24/7
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports facilities
  • Shopping & Supermarket area

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins
  • Motor City – 05 mins
  • Mohammed Bin Zayed Road – 05 mins
  • EXPO 2020 – 20 min
  • Dubai Marina – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 25 mins
  • Museum of the Future – 25 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

