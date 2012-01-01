Apartment in New Building 2BR | Beach Oasis | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its client 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Beach Oasis by Azizi Development
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 848 Sqft
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Zen Garden
- Yoga zone & Meditation area
- Man-made beach
- Educational facilities
- CCTV
- Security 24/7
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Leisure & Park area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
- Spa & Sauna room
- Fitness centre
- Sports facilities
- Shopping & Supermarket area
Location Nearby;
- Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins
- Motor City – 05 mins
- Mohammed Bin Zayed Road – 05 mins
- EXPO 2020 – 20 min
- Dubai Marina – 20 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 25 mins
- Museum of the Future – 25 mins
- Palm Jumeirah – 25 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284