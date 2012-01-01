Apartment in New Building 1BR | Beach Oasis | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos by Samana.

Amenities & Facilities;

2 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,100 Sqft

Hessa Street view

Private Pool

Store area

Open Kitchen

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Swimming pool

Outdoor Gym area

Barbeque area

Dining & Retail outlets

Kid’s play area

Leisure & Park area

Garden

Restaurant & Cafe

Cycling, Running & Jogging track

Spa & Sauna room

Fitness centre

Schools & Institute

Sports court

Supermarket & Shopping area

Locations Nearby;

Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins

Dubai Miracle Garden – 05 mins

Global Village – 10 mins

IMG World Of Adventure – 10 mins

Burj Khalifa – 15 mins

Burj Al Arab – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

