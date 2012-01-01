  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 1BR | Beach Oasis | Payment Plan

Apartment in New Building 1BR | Beach Oasis | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 203,000
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Beach Oasis | Payment Plan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Beach Oasis by Azizi Development

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 30%
  • On Handover – 60%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 589 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Zen Garden
  • Yoga zone & Meditation area
  • Man-made beach
  • Educational facilities
  • CCTV
  • Security 24/7
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports facilities
  • Shopping & Supermarket area

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Motor City – 0.8Km
  • Damac Hills – 2.0Km
  • Sports City – 2.2Km
  • Victory Heights – 2.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Apartment building 1BR | Beach Oasis | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from € 203,000
