Apartment in New Building Studio | Beach Oasis | Azizi

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you Studio apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Beach Oasis by Azizi Development

Key Highights;

Iconic amenities & services to enjoy within the development

Easy & accessible payment plans available

Premium quality construction with high-end interiors

Beautiful courtyard with cafes & coffee shops

Water feature & beach for all

Amenities & Facilities;

Studio

1 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 358 Sqft

Open Kitchen

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Zen Garden

Yoga zone & Meditation area

Man-made beach

Educational facilities

CCTV

Security 24/7

Dining & Retail outlet

Leisure & Park area

Restaurant & Cafe

Cycling, Jogging & Running track

Spa & Sauna room

Fitness centre

Sports facilities

Shopping & Supermarket area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284