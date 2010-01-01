Apartment in New Building Studio | Beach Oasis | Azizi
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you Studio apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Beach Oasis by Azizi Development
Key Highights;
- Iconic amenities & services to enjoy within the development
- Easy & accessible payment plans available
- Premium quality construction with high-end interiors
- Beautiful courtyard with cafes & coffee shops
- Water feature & beach for all
Amenities & Facilities;
- Studio
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 358 Sqft
- Open Kitchen
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Zen Garden
- Yoga zone & Meditation area
- Man-made beach
- Educational facilities
- CCTV
- Security 24/7
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Leisure & Park area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
- Spa & Sauna room
- Fitness centre
- Sports facilities
- Shopping & Supermarket area
