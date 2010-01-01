  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building Studio | Beach Oasis | Azizi

Apartment in New Building Studio | Beach Oasis | Azizi

Dubai, UAE
from € 149,000
Apartment in New Building Studio | Beach Oasis | Azizi
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you Studio apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Beach Oasis by Azizi Development

Key Highights;

  • Iconic amenities & services to enjoy within the development
  • Easy & accessible payment plans available
  • Premium quality construction with high-end interiors
  • Beautiful courtyard with cafes & coffee shops
  • Water feature & beach for all

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 358 Sqft
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Zen Garden
  • Yoga zone & Meditation area
  • Man-made beach
  • Educational facilities
  • CCTV
  • Security 24/7
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports facilities
  • Shopping & Supermarket area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

