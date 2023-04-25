  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 4,803,937
About the complex

Set in a neighbourhood renowned for its vibe of exclusivity, welcome home to a way of life that celebrates the beautiful and the breathtaking. A luxury home that can only be, Cavalli.

These magnificent six and seven-bedroom mansions, located in the heart of DAMAC Hills, exude bold expression and unmistakable opulence, showcasing the hallmarks of classic Cavalli – true to its legacy of splendour and style.

Crafted for the luxury connoisseurs who defy the boundaries of imagination – the great outdoors, the built-in elevator, walk-in closets, private infinity pool, the beach in your backyard, a world-class community to call your own, and much more; experience infinity when you discover 18,000 sq.ft. of sheer luxury at Cavalli Estates.

Live like never before.

Welcome to Cavalli Estates.

The community

DAMAC Hills is a world-class self-contained community comprising villas, apartments and a hotel. Home to the Trump International Golf Club Dubai, the community also features nearly four million square feet of parkland offering various themed areas for leisure including sports fields, skate park, wave pool, petting farm, dog park and plenty more.

Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Villa 6 Bedroom | Cavalli Branded | Damac Hills

Other complexes
Villa 3BR | Anya Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Anya, Arabian Ranches 3, Dubai.

Anya a residential development by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • Artistic architecture for magical appearances
  • One of a kind sports amenities in various ranges
  • Close to landmarks destinations & commerce zones
  • A gated community lifestyle with various entry points

Payment Plan;

– Down Payment – 10%
– During Construction – 70%
– On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities ;

– 3 Bedroom
– 4 Bath
– Unfurnished
– BUA; 1,990 Sqft
– 2 Car parking spaces
– Maid room
– Powder room
– Pump area
– Laundry area
– Terrace / Balcony
– Garden
– Lawn
– Swimming pool
– Gym
– 24/7 Security
– Dining & Retail outlet
– Green surrounding
– Restaurant & Cafe
– Basketball & Tennis courts

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa 3BR | Sun | Arabian Ranches 3
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as Sun by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • Overlooking the Arabian Ranches Golf Club
  • Filled with numerous outdoor facilities
  • Highest standard of education to empower them for the future
  • Stunning views of the surrounding areas
  • It showcases exceptional architecture design
  • It includes world-class facilities & top-notch amenities

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,945 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • 2 Car parking spaces
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Roof
  • Lawn
  • Swimming area
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Barbeque area
  • Security
  • Pets allowed
  • Private garden
  • Lazy River
  • Dining Venues
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Gated community
  • Signature clubhouse
  • Splash deck

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Living Legends – 2.9Km
  • Falconcity of wonders – 4.4Km
  • The Villa – 4.8Km

 For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa 5BR | Villa | Harmony | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 5 bedroom villa, located in Harmony, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai.

Harmony is a residential development by Majid Al Futtaim

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 4,477 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Guest room
  • Office
  • Garden
  • Lawn
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Closed Kitchen
  • Storae space
  • Day Care
  • Trampoline & Water splash park
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Water Activity
  • Community Hall
  • 3 Car parking spaces
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Mosque
  • Spa & Sauna
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Skating track
  • Barbeque area

Location Nearby;

  • Jebel Ali Racecourse ( 15 mins )
  • Dubai Investment Park ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 20 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 25 mins )
  • Mall Of Emirates ( 25 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 35 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 45 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

