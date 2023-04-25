Villa 6 Bedroom | Cavalli Branded | Damac Hills

Set in a neighbourhood renowned for its vibe of exclusivity, welcome home to a way of life that celebrates the beautiful and the breathtaking. A luxury home that can only be, Cavalli.

These magnificent six and seven-bedroom mansions, located in the heart of DAMAC Hills, exude bold expression and unmistakable opulence, showcasing the hallmarks of classic Cavalli – true to its legacy of splendour and style.

Crafted for the luxury connoisseurs who defy the boundaries of imagination – the great outdoors, the built-in elevator, walk-in closets, private infinity pool, the beach in your backyard, a world-class community to call your own, and much more; experience infinity when you discover 18,000 sq.ft. of sheer luxury at Cavalli Estates.

Live like never before.

Welcome to Cavalli Estates.

The community

DAMAC Hills is a world-class self-contained community comprising villas, apartments and a hotel. Home to the Trump International Golf Club Dubai, the community also features nearly four million square feet of parkland offering various themed areas for leisure including sports fields, skate park, wave pool, petting farm, dog park and plenty more.