  4. Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions

Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions

Dubai, UAE
from € 4,298,260
Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions
About the complex

Gems Estates is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between legendary fashion brand Cavalli and jewellery virtuoso de GRISOGONO – both masters of their craft.

Make a bold selection from exquisite five, six and seven bedroom villas, each with sweeping, unhindered views of Trump International Golf Club Dubai.


De GRISOGONO's decades of mastery find pride of place on the exteriors – inspired by the black diamond, a stately gemstone that exudes power and grace.

Delicate yet captivating gold features complement the dark exteriors flawlessly, while large glass windows offer a glimpse into a different world.
Feel the passion of the jungle in the exquisite animal prints and trendy wooden features, while sleek and curved textures highlight the visual drama.

Cavalli has left no gemstone unturned while designing the interiors of these homes. This is haute couture living at its wildest and most imaginative.

The community

DAMAC Hills is an established self-contained community in the popular Dubailand, comprising villas, apartments and a hotel. Homes are set around the Trump International Golf Club Dubai or The Park, nearly four million square feet of themed gardens, sporting amenities, a skate park, and stables. There is also a school, Carrefour supermarket and ‘Green Zone’, with more planned.

Dubai, UAE

Villa Laguny Damak
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE
Santorini

Deal: Sale
Category: Townhouse
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
View: View the community
Parking: 2
Furnished: Unfurnished
Balcony: Yes
Availability: Out of Plan, October 2024.
Villa 5BR | Villa | Harmony | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 5 bedroom villa, located in Harmony, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai.

Harmony is a residential development by Majid Al Futtaim

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 4,477 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Guest room
  • Office
  • Garden
  • Lawn
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Closed Kitchen
  • Storae space
  • Day Care
  • Trampoline & Water splash park
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Water Activity
  • Community Hall
  • 3 Car parking spaces
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Mosque
  • Spa & Sauna
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Skating track
  • Barbeque area

Location Nearby;

  • Jebel Ali Racecourse ( 15 mins )
  • Dubai Investment Park ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 20 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 25 mins )
  • Mall Of Emirates ( 25 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 35 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 45 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa 4BR | Malta | Damac Lagoon
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Damac Lagoons, known as Malta by Damac Properties.

Key Highlights;

  • Pristine water lagoons & sandy beaches
  • Attractive & flexible payment plan options
  • Waterside cafe & gondola rides like facilities
  • Waterside boutiques, shopping & dining venues

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,273 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Lawn
  • Roof
  • Garden
  • Garage for 2 car parking
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Fitness centre
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Hotels
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • School & Institute
  • Hospital
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Sports facilities

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Remraam – 2.3Km
  • Damac Hills – 2.3Km
  • Sports City – 3.9Km
  • Victory Heights – 4.4Km

 For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

