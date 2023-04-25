Villa Gems Estate | Ultra Luxury Villa & Mansions

Gems Estates is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between legendary fashion brand Cavalli and jewellery virtuoso de GRISOGONO – both masters of their craft.

Make a bold selection from exquisite five, six and seven bedroom villas, each with sweeping, unhindered views of Trump International Golf Club Dubai.



De GRISOGONO's decades of mastery find pride of place on the exteriors – inspired by the black diamond, a stately gemstone that exudes power and grace.

Delicate yet captivating gold features complement the dark exteriors flawlessly, while large glass windows offer a glimpse into a different world.

Feel the passion of the jungle in the exquisite animal prints and trendy wooden features, while sleek and curved textures highlight the visual drama.

Cavalli has left no gemstone unturned while designing the interiors of these homes. This is haute couture living at its wildest and most imaginative.

The community

DAMAC Hills is an established self-contained community in the popular Dubailand, comprising villas, apartments and a hotel. Homes are set around the Trump International Golf Club Dubai or The Park, nearly four million square feet of themed gardens, sporting amenities, a skate park, and stables. There is also a school, Carrefour supermarket and ‘Green Zone’, with more planned.