  Residential complex Modern residence The Quayside in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Modern residence The Quayside in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,051,338
Residential complex Modern residence The Quayside in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a library, lounge areas, a swimming pool with a waterfall, gazeboes, a kids' pool, a children's playground and a games room, spa areas, a fitness center, a club, an outdoor dining area and a barbecue area.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - 11 minutes
  • Golf course - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 18 minutes
  • Beach - 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
