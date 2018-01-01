Residential complex Modern residence The Quayside in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,051,338
About the complex
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features a library, lounge areas, a swimming pool with a waterfall, gazeboes, a kids' pool, a children's playground and a games room, spa areas, a fitness center, a club, an outdoor dining area and a barbecue area.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Metro station - 5 minutes
- Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - 11 minutes
- Golf course - 15 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 18 minutes
- Beach - 20 minutes
- Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
New building location
Licence: 1058348
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
