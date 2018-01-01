Residential complex Modern residence The Quayside in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present Studio apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elano by Oro 24

Key Highlights;

Prime & exclusive location at Arjan, Dubai

Easy & affordable payment plan options

Access to state-of-the-art facilities & amenities

Surrounded by lush green parks & a tranquil environment

Amenities & Facilities;

Studio

1 Bath

Semi-furnished

BUA; 393 Sqft

Open Kitchen

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Dining & Retail outlet

Restaurant & Cafe

Kid’s play area

Jogging, Cycling & Running track

Shopping & Supermarket

Spa & Sauna room

Fitness centre

Sports court

Outdoor cinema

Table tennis

Health club

Cabana seating

Indoor basketball

Steam room

Party hall

Billiards

Tropical shower

Library

Landscaped garden

