Villa 5BR | Marbella | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 5 bedroom townhouse, located in Al Barsha, Known as Marbella by Damac Properties
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 20%
- During Construction – 60%
- On Handover – 20%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 5 Bedroom
- 6 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 3,377 Sqft
- 2 Car parking spots
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Walk-in-closet
- Terrace / Balcony
- Maid room
- Lawn
- Garden area
- Roof
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park area
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
- Green surrounding
- School & Institute
- Sports court
- Fitness centre
- Hotels
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Shopping & Supermarket area
- Community Hall
- Spa & Sauna room
- Water activity
Location Nearby;
- Jebel Ali School – 05 mins
- Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins
- Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
- City Centre Measim – 15 mins
- Dubai International Stadium – 15 mins
- IMG World Adventure – 15 mins
- Mall of Emirates – 25 mins
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284