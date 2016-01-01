  1. Realting.com
Villa 5BR | Marbella | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 648,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 5 bedroom townhouse, located in Al Barsha, Known as Marbella by Damac Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,377 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spots
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Maid room
  • Lawn
  • Garden area
  • Roof
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Hotels
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Community Hall
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity

Location Nearby;

  • Jebel Ali School – 05 mins
  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins
  • Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
  • City Centre Measim – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Stadium – 15 mins
  • IMG World Adventure – 15 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Villa 5BR | Marbella | Payment Plan

Go