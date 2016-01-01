  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 473,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Al Barsha, known as Marbella by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Nestled at the Damac Lagoons, Dubai
  • Easy access to water features & beach areas
  • Attractive payment plan options available
  • Fully fledged with potential amenities & services
  •  

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,273 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spot
  • Walk in closet
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Garden area
  • Roof
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Hotels
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Community Hall
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Remraam – 2.6Km
  • Damac Hills – 2.9Km
  • Sports City – 3.0Km
  • Motor City – 3.5Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284q

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Villa 4BR | Marbella | Damac Porperties

Villa Garden Homes Frond C, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Beachfront Villa
  • Size - 5,000 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 4 Bed
  • No. of bathrooms - 5 Bath 
  • 30 min from Downtown
  • 30 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Soon to be vacant
  • Reference no. COIN-GHFC-05

Features

Dubai Marina skyline view

Well maintained

Beach access

Private pool

Partially upgraded interior

Signature location


 

About area

 

Plot size of 6,500 sqft. with an internal living space of 5,000 sqft. 

 

Palm Jumeirah is one of the various projects that raised the bar for waterfront living, luxury accommodation and modern developments in Dubai. There are three prominent villa-only communities on the man-made island, including Garden Homes. Located on the palm-shaped archipelago’s crown, the villa is kept in superb condition with a private garden and pool.

 
Villa 4BR | Greenwoods | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer you an amazing 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Greenwoods, Damac Hills, Dubai.

Greenwoods by Damac is a latest development offering units that is curated with some of the finest living spaces.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,990 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Games room
  • Maid room
  • Roof
  • Sitting area
  • Garden / Lawn
  • Car parking space
  • Amusement park
  • Gym
  • Kids play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Running, Cycling & Jogging track
  • Fitness centre
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Yoga & Meditation area

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Sports City ( 10 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 20 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 25 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 30 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa 3BR | Jouri Hills | Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, known as Jouri Hills by Arada Developer

Key Highlights;

  • Luxury amenities & services
  • World acclaimed golfing destinations
  • Home to various legendary attraction within green
  • Stunning architecture with incredible views

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,160 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spaces
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Stairs
  • Roof access
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn area
  • Garden
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Championship golf course
  • Green surrounding
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Kid’s play area
  • Fitness centre
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Football pitch
  • 24/7 Security
  • Gated community
  • Golf academy & practice
  • Skate Park

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Midtown by Deyaar – 1.5Km
  • Dubai Production City – 1.8Km
  • JVT – 3,1Km
  • Green Community – 3.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

