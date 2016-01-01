Villa 4BR | Marbella | Damac Porperties

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer you an amazing 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Greenwoods, Damac Hills, Dubai.

Greenwoods by Damac is a latest development offering units that is curated with some of the finest living spaces.

Amenities & Facilities;

4 Bedroom

5 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 2,990 Sqft

Balcony / Terrace

Laundry area

Walk-in-closet

Games room

Maid room

Roof

Sitting area

Garden / Lawn

Car parking space

Amusement park

Gym

Kids play area

Leisure & Park

Restaurant & Cafe

Supermarket & Shopping area

Spa & Sauna room

Running, Cycling & Jogging track

Fitness centre

Tennis & Basketball court

Yoga & Meditation area

Location Nearby;

Dubai Sports City ( 10 mins )

Palm Jumeirah ( 20 mins )

Downtown Dubai ( 25 mins )

Dubai International Airport ( 30 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284