Villa 4BR | Marbella | Damac Porperties
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Al Barsha, known as Marbella by Damac Properties
Key Highlights;
- Nestled at the Damac Lagoons, Dubai
- Easy access to water features & beach areas
- Attractive payment plan options available
- Fully fledged with potential amenities & services
Amenities & Facilities;
- 4 Bedroom
- 5 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 2,273 Sqft
- 2 Car parking spot
- Walk in closet
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Store area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lawn
- Garden area
- Roof
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park area
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
- Green surrounding
- School & Institute
- Sports court
- Fitness centre
- Hotels
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Shopping & Supermarket area
- Community Hall
- Spa & Sauna room
- Water activity
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Remraam – 2.6Km
- Damac Hills – 2.9Km
- Sports City – 3.0Km
- Motor City – 3.5Km
