Apartment in New Building 3BR | Peninsula Five | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,118,000
1 / 10 1
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,722 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Garden & Park
  • Hospital
  • Green surrounding

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 05 mins
  • Dubai Opera – 10 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins
  • DIFC – 10 mins
  • Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Peninsula Five | Prime Location

