Apartment in New Building 2BR | Peninsula Five | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group.
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 5%
- During Construction – 35%
- On Handover – 60%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,352 Sqft
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Maid room
- Store area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Fitness centre
- Yoga & Meditation
- Jogging, Running & Cycling track
- Sports court
- Shopping & Supermarket area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Spa & Sauna room
- Community Hall
- Green surrounding
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Garden & Park
- Hospital
- Green surrounding
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284