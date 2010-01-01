  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 1BR | Peninsula Five | Business Bay



Dubai, UAE
from € 472,000

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its client amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Business Bay – 0.1Km
  • City Walk – 2.1Km
  • DIFC – 3.3Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.6Km

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bedroom
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 875 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Garden & Park
  • Hospital
  • Green surrounding

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE


Dubai, UAE
from € 472,000

