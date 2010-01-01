Apartment in New Building Studio | Peninsula Five | Select Group
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present an amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group.
Key Highlights;
- Prime waterfront location at Business Bay
- 180* of unobstructed water views
- Premium lifestyle facilities & amenities
- Attractive & feasible payment plan options
Amenities & Facilities;
- Studio
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 517 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Fitness centre
- Yoga & Meditation
- Jogging, Running & Cycling track
- Sports court
- Shopping & Supermarket area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Spa & Sauna room
- Community Hall
- Green surrounding
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Garden & Park
- Hospital
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
