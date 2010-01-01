  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Studio | Peninsula Five | Select Group

Dubai, UAE
from € 286,000
Apartment in New Building Studio | Peninsula Five | Select Group
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present an amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group.

Key Highlights;

  • Prime waterfront location at Business Bay
  • 180* of unobstructed water views
  • Premium lifestyle facilities & amenities
  • Attractive & feasible payment plan options

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 517 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Garden & Park
  • Hospital
  • Green surrounding

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building Studio | Peninsula Five | Select Group

Realting.com
Go