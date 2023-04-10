Apartment in New Building Azizi Riviera Reve

I will urgently sell the studio at Azizi Riviera Reve 3 on the 18th floor with an area of 458 SQ.FT at a price lower than that of the developer due to personal circumstances.

Object Description

Developer: Azizi Developments

Storeys: 26

Deadline: 3 sq. 2024

Riviera Reve – is a new project of a luxury residential complex consisting of three separate towers. It will be located in one of the prestigious areas of Dubai – Mohammed Bin Rashid City ( MBR City ), next to the large Al Khail motorway, a ten-minute drive from the center of Dubai.

The project will become part of the elite community of Riviera, which includes 69 apartment buildings of the middle floor, as well as a large shopping area.

A key element of the community is an artificial lagoon, 2.7 kilometers long with sandy beaches and water recreation infrastructure

Riviera has...

Boulevard in the style of the French Riviera with numerous retail stores, restaurants and cafes.

The architecture of the three towers is inspired by the water lagoon and its movement. The buildings are made in a modern urban style with glass panels. The unusual design of the towers is given by open terraces with greenery, made in the form of a winding lagoon.