  Apartment in New Building Cavalli Couture | Ultra Luxury Branded Homes

Apartment in New Building Cavalli Couture | Ultra Luxury Branded Homes

Dubai, UAE
from € 4,045,421
Apartment in New Building Cavalli Couture | Ultra Luxury Branded Homes
About the complex

Designer apartments overlooking Dubai Canal

Nestled on the banks of Dubai Canal at Safa Park is Cavalli Couture, a collection of designer 3 to 5-bedroom apartments and 6-bedroom penthouses featuring interiors by Cavalli and opening out to dramatic views of Safa Park, Dubai Canal, Business Bay and the placid waters of the Gulf.

Each of the homes at Cavalli Couture are distinguished by exquisite craftsmanship with the luxury of a private terrace, enabling seamless access to the rooftop infinity pool and recreation zone, where the finer things in life can be appreciated, from sunrise to sunset.

The community

Cavalli Couture is hidden away inside Safa Park by the banks of Dubai Canal, with seamless access to Al Wasl Road and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Opening onto scenic views of Dubai Canal, Safa Park and the sea, Cavalli Couture is surrounded by Dubai's most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks, Business Bay and the timeless community of Jumeira. 

Minutes away from Cavalli Couture are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk, La Mer as well as Jumeira Beach.

Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building Cavalli Couture | Ultra Luxury Branded Homes

Apartment building Cavalli Couture | Ultra Luxury Branded Homes
Dubai, UAE
from € 4,045,421
