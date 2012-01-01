  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 3BR | La Voile | Prime Location



Dubai, UAE
from € 1,585,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in La Voile by Meraas in La Mer

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,880 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store-area
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Open Kitchen
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Lobby, lift & waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Fitness centre
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Sports court
  • Sea views
  • Beach access
  • Marina & Yacht club
  • Beach volleyball
  • Mosque
  • Water activity
  • Walking trails
  • Community Views

Location Nearby;

  • La Mer Beach – 05 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
  • City Walk – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | La Voile | Prime Location

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
