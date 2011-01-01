Apartment in New Building 2BR | La Voile | La Mer
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 2 bedroom apartment, located in Port De La Mer, known as La Voile by Meraas
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- La Mer – 1.0Km
- Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.4Km
- DIFC – 3.7Km
- City Walk – 3.8Km
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,216 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Open Kitchen
- Built-in-wardrobe
- Lobby, lift & waiting area
- Reception
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- 24/7 Security
- Dining & Retail outlets
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Fitness centre
- Shopping & Supermarket area
- Sports court
- Sea views
- Beach access
- Marina & Yacht club
- Beach volleyball
- Mosque
- Water activity
- Walking trails
- Community Views
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284