  Apartment in New Building 2BR | La Voile | La Mer

Apartment in New Building 2BR | La Voile | La Mer

Dubai, UAE
from € 807,000
1 / 11 1
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 2 bedroom apartment, located in Port De La Mer, known as La Voile by Meraas

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • La Mer – 1.0Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.4Km
  • DIFC – 3.7Km
  • City Walk – 3.8Km

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,216 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Open Kitchen
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Lobby, lift & waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Fitness centre
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Sports court
  • Sea views
  • Beach access
  • Marina & Yacht club
  • Beach volleyball
  • Mosque
  • Water activity
  • Walking trails
  • Community Views

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | La Voile | La Mer






