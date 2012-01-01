Apartment in New Building 1BR | La Voile | Meraas
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in La Voile by Meraas in La Mer
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,880 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Store-area
- Powder room
- Maid room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Open Kitchen
- Built-in-wardrobe
- Lobby, lift & waiting area
- Reception
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- 24/7 Security
- Dining & Retail outlets
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Fitness centre
- Shopping & Supermarket area
- Sports court
- Sea views
- Beach access
- Marina & Yacht club
- Beach volleyball
- Mosque
- Water activity
- Walking trails
- Community Views
Location Nearby;
- La Mer Beach – 05 mins
- Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
- City Walk – 10 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284