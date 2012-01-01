  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | La Voile | Meraas

Apartment in New Building 1BR | La Voile | Meraas

Dubai, UAE
from € 564,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 1BR | La Voile | Meraas
1 / 12 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in La Voile by Meraas in La Mer

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,880 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store-area
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Open Kitchen
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Lobby, lift & waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Fitness centre
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Sports court
  • Sea views
  • Beach access
  • Marina & Yacht club
  • Beach volleyball
  • Mosque
  • Water activity
  • Walking trails
  • Community Views

Location Nearby;

  • La Mer Beach – 05 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
  • City Walk – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | La Voile | Meraas

Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Liva | Nshama
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Mangrove Residences with well-developed infrastructure, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | La Sirene | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 5BR | Cavalli Couture | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 1BR | La Voile | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
from € 564,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building vida residence dubai mall 2
Dubai, UAE
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE

Promotion: Sale
Category: Apartment

Area: Dubai Center
Additional location: Vida Residences Dubai Mall 2
Bedrooms: 2

 Bathrooms: 2 + powder
 Parking: 1
Floor: Middle floor
 Furnished: Unfurnished
  Balcony: Yes
Availability: Out of Plan
Built-up area: 1136 sq. Ft.
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a modern Creek Vistas Grande residence with a pool by Sobha, Hartland, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Apartments in a new residential complex with panoramic views of Dubai.

Facilities of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • BBQ
  • children's play area

Payment plan:

  • 60% during construction
  • 40% 2 year post completion
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located 5 minutes from the Burj Khalifa and the shopping center, 20 minutes from the airport, marina, golf club and Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Apartment building 2BR | Jomana | Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,249 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activities
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Al Sufouh – 1.8Km
  • Umm Suqeim – 2.1Km
  • Sufouh Gardens – 2.7Km
  • Acacia Avenues – 2.8Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go