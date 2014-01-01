  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 658,000
Apartment in New Building Safa One: Ultra Luxury Homes in Prime Location
About the complex

Luxury apartments at Safa Park inspired by nature

Come home to a place where natural brilliance meets emerald elegance across two stunning towers.

Safa One is a tropical paradise at the pinnacle of luxury opening onto breath-taking views as far as the eye can see.
 
Be it the refinement of a 1 bedroom home in Tower B or an ultra-luxurious 2 or 3 bedroom suite with personal splash pool in Tower A, Safa One sets a new standard in sophistication.

Welcome to the nature of luxury. Welcome to Safa One.

Safa One by de GRISOGONO rises along Dubai's illustrious Sheikh Zayed Road at the edge of the evergreen Safa Park.

Opening onto scenic views of the city and the sea, Safa One is surrounded by Dubai's most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks, Business Bay and the timeless community of Jumeira.  

Minutes away from Safa One are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk and Box Park as well as Jumeira Beach.

Dubai, UAE

