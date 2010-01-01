Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community

Find home in a community with its own one-of-a-kind charm at Camelia Villas - a collection of townhouses surrounded by sports amenities, water attractions and other extraordinary experiences. This is a life well lived.



At Camelia, no two days are ever the same. Steps from your doorstep are the cheerful vibes at Malibu Beach and other experiences. Ride the waves, catch a high-spirited game of football, or cuddle a rabbit every day expresses itself in its own unique way.

The community

DAMAC Hills 2 is a master community that curates a one-of-a-kind living experience – inspired by water, sports and fun for all ages. Previously known as AKOYA, DAMAC Hills 2 features clusters of thoughtfully-designed apartments, townhouses and villas surrounded by sports fields, paintball arcade, outdoor cinema and among other several attractions, the new wave pool - Malibu Beach.

Completely self-contained and ever-growing, DAMAC Hills 2 balances tranquil with active, away from the bustle of the city and yet with easy access to its business and leisure hubs. In addition to the new and exciting upcoming features, the community plays host to a mall with a supermarket, health clinic, outdoor gymnasium, food trucks and more.