  4. Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community

Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community

Dubai, UAE
from € 328,000
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
About the complex

Find home in a community with its own one-of-a-kind charm at Camelia Villas - a collection of townhouses surrounded by sports amenities, water attractions and other extraordinary experiences. This is a life well lived.

At Camelia, no two days are ever the same. Steps from your doorstep are the cheerful vibes at Malibu Beach and other experiences. Ride the waves, catch a high-spirited game of football, or cuddle a rabbit every day expresses itself in its own unique way.

The community

DAMAC Hills 2 is a master community that curates a one-of-a-kind living experience – inspired by water, sports and fun for all ages. Previously known as AKOYA, DAMAC Hills 2 features clusters of thoughtfully-designed apartments, townhouses and villas surrounded by sports fields, paintball arcade, outdoor cinema and among other several attractions, the new wave pool - Malibu Beach.

Completely self-contained and ever-growing, DAMAC Hills 2 balances tranquil with active, away from the bustle of the city and yet with easy access to its business and leisure hubs. In addition to the new and exciting upcoming features, the community plays host to a mall with a supermarket, health clinic, outdoor gymnasium, food trucks and more.

Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Villa Best community in Dubai | Damac Lagoons
Dubai, UAE
Villa 3BR | Jouri Hills | Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Villa Palma Residences, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE
Villa 3BR | Greenwoods | Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Cottage village Reem Hills
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from € 2,988,410
Dubai, UAE
from € 328,000
Dubai, UAE
from € 328,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa 3BR | MAG 22 | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in MBR City, known as MAG 22 by Mag Property Development.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 15%
  • During Construction – 35%
  • On Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Powder room
  • Ofice area
  • Powder room
  • Washarea
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Lawn
  • Garden
  • Roof
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court

Locations Nearby;

  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins
  • Meydan Mall – 1 mins
  • Dubai Opera 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa 3BR | Anya Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Anya, Arabian Ranches 3, Dubai.

Anya a residential development by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • Artistic architecture for magical appearances
  • One of a kind sports amenities in various ranges
  • Close to landmarks destinations & commerce zones
  • A gated community lifestyle with various entry points

Payment Plan;

– Down Payment – 10%
– During Construction – 70%
– On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities ;

– 3 Bedroom
– 4 Bath
– Unfurnished
– BUA; 1,990 Sqft
– 2 Car parking spaces
– Maid room
– Powder room
– Pump area
– Laundry area
– Terrace / Balcony
– Garden
– Lawn
– Swimming pool
– Gym
– 24/7 Security
– Dining & Retail outlet
– Green surrounding
– Restaurant & Cafe
– Basketball & Tennis courts

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa Frond L, Canal Cove, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Beachfront Villa
  • Size - 4,543 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 4
  • No. of bathrooms - 4 
  • 16 min from Downtown
  • 13 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant

Features

Premium finishing upgraded 

Maid room

Barbeque area

Lawn or garden

 

Huge parking 

Beach access

Swimming pool

Full panoramic view

Private garden

 

About area

A private oceanfront location away from the bustling city, but close enough to the main infrastructure of the city, Canal Cove Villas is a luxury project from the developer, Nakheel Properties. It is a complex of villas and townhouses located on Palm Jumeirah.

 

 

