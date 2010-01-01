  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 2,258,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,828 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Private Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water Activity
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation

Location Nearby;

  • Palm Jumeirah – 05 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 10 mins
  • Business Bay – 20 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 25 mins
  • La Mer – 30 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Seapoint | Prime Location

