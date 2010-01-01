Apartment in New Building 3BR | Seapoint | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,828 Sqft
- Maid room
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Walk-in-closet
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Cycling, Running & Jogging track
- Sports court
- Private Beach access
- Fitness centre
- Water Activity
- Beach Volleyball
- Spa & Sauna room
- Yoga & Meditation
Location Nearby;
- Palm Jumeirah – 05 mins
- Dubai Marina – 10 mins
- Business Bay – 20 mins
- Downtown Dubai – 25 mins
- La Mer – 30 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 30 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
