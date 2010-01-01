Apartment in New Building 2BR | Seapoint | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 10%
- During Construction – 80%
- On Handover – 10%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,431 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Walk-in-closet
- Foyer
- Open Kitchen
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Cycling, Running & Jogging track
- Sports court
- Private Beach access
- Fitness centre
- Water Activity
- Beach Volleyball
- Spa & Sauna room
- Yoga & Meditation
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Dubai Media City- 1.5Km
- Jumeirah Beach Residence – 2.0Km
- Dubai Marina – 2.1Km
- Palm Jumeirah – 2.4Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284