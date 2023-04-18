  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | Seapoint | Emaar Beachfront

Apartment in New Building 1BR | Seapoint | Emaar Beachfront

Dubai, UAE
from € 620,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Seapoint | Emaar Beachfront
1 / 9 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar.

Key Highlights;

  • 1.5Km of pristine beach destination
  • World-class leisure & entertainment options available
  • Steps away from the Marina & Yacht club
  • Attractive & feasible payment plan options
  • Well-connected paradise with waterfront amenities
  • Direct-access to the promenade with a wide array at retails & dining

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 763 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Private Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water Activity
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Seapoint | Emaar Beachfront

Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Palm Gateway | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera I with a view of the promenade in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | ORB Tower | MBR City
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Lamtara | Dubai Holding
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Danube Aston Martin
Dubai, UAE
from € 234,308
You are viewing
Apartment building 1BR | Seapoint | Emaar Beachfront
Dubai, UAE
from € 620,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY - 2 Bed
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

WELCOME TO THE PRIME HOTEL OF LIFE NONALEKO FROM THE DUBA — CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS CENTER.

Sobha Creek Vistas consists of two exquisite towers located near the lively center of Dubai, with high-quality finishes and unique charm, which has no equal.
Enjoy a new level of luxury at the exclusive address. The height of modern life in 64 floors of world-class craftsmanship.
Custom-made residences with windows at full height to maximize the all-encompassing view.
Immerse yourself in an ultra-modern pool or work on tanning lines by the — pool.
Be better thanks to a fully equipped gym that promises exceptional conditions designed to relieve day stress every day.
Catch the pulse of a city where relaxation and pleasure are organically intertwined with magical moments in the Hartland community.

The main characteristics of the object:

- 2 bedroom
- 3 bathrooms

- Size: 1289 sq. Ft.
- selected parking
place
- children's and adult pool

- gym
- children's playground 

-investment opportunities

Location:
- 15 min to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
- near the reserve Ras al-Khor 
- two schools in Sobha Hartland
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The complex has 587 apartments, including 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom and 35 two-bedroom flats. All apartments have elegant finishes and modern interiors.

There is an opportunity to get a 5-28% discount.

Payment plan: 30/70

  • 3% - reservation
  • 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
  • 5% - within 60 days of booking
  • 5% - within 120 days of booking
  • 5% - within 210 days from booking date
  • 5% - within 300 days of booking
  • 70% - upon delivery
Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to some popular places:

  • Dubai International Airport - 9 minutes
  • WAFI MALL - 5 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai / Dubai Mall - 10 minutes
  • Business Bay / DIFC - 10 minutes
  • Festival City / IKEA - 8 minutes
  • Bluewaters - 23 minutes
  • Palazzo Versace Hotel - 7 minutes
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is located in Damac Hills 2. The development includes villas and townhouses with 3-6 bedrooms.

There is a 24-hour video surveillance system for security. Parking spaces are also available for all residents.

Facilities and equipment in the house

There are also a modern gymnasium, market, kindergarten and school, children's aquapark, café, and snack bar.

Advantages

When buying a villa or townhouse, you can expect a return on investment of 5-5.7%, depends on a type of property purchased.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nearby there are lakes for fishing and boating, a beach, a park, sports fields, swimming pools, cinemas, and restaurants which are also available to residents of the complex.

The Trump World Golf Club Dubai-18 Hole Golf Course has been built here at Damac Hills 2. The course, a championship standard, was designed by golf star Tiger Woods.

The complex is located in close proximity to the Umm Suqeim Highway, providing easy access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away. The city centre is 25 minutes away by car.

New Mart and Spinneys supermarkets are a 25-minute drive away. Carrefour Hypermarket is a 30-minute drive away.

Medclinic Arabian Ranches is not far from Zinnia. Residents here can benefit from all kinds of medical services. Mediclinic Parkview is also close by.

Realting.com
Go