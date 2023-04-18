Apartment in New Building 1BR | Seapoint | Emaar Beachfront
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar.
Key Highlights;
- 1.5Km of pristine beach destination
- World-class leisure & entertainment options available
- Steps away from the Marina & Yacht club
- Attractive & feasible payment plan options
- Well-connected paradise with waterfront amenities
- Direct-access to the promenade with a wide array at retails & dining
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 763 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Open Kitchen
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Cycling, Running & Jogging track
- Sports court
- Private Beach access
- Fitness centre
- Water Activity
- Beach Volleyball
- Spa & Sauna room
- Yoga & Meditation
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284