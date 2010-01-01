  1. Realting.com
Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,264,000
Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
About the complex

Beverly Hills Drive at the Trump Estates is Californian living at its finest. Nestled within the Trump International Golf Club, it offers a truly singular lifestyle, steeped in nature, the great outdoors and the very essence of luxury.

Experience opulence as far as the eye can see, with scenic vistas from every point of direction. Take in views of lakes, soft rolling green hills, breathtaking sunsets and more.

Gardens sweep across the community, serving as natural extensions to the villas. The Active and Serene hubs gently coax you into a more outdoorsy lifestyle.


As for the villas themselves, from the living and dining areas to the kitchen and beyond, the ground floor of each unit is thoughtfully designed. If you wish, it could just as easily be a cozy family space or a large hall to entertain friends.

Settle into life in paradise at Beverly Hills Drive.


It's not an address. It's a statement.

A globally recognised brand of luxury properties, The Trump Organization brings luxury and finesse to a portfolio of exciting destinations spanning the world – from residential and commercial properties to vineyards, estates, resorts and championship golf courses.

Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses

Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,264,000
