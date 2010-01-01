Apartment in New Building Canal Heights|Golden Visa Assistance|Prime Buy

Canal Heights (Luxury apartments by de GRISOGONO in Business Bay)

Chic Tower has redefined the very notion of luxury. And now, brace yourself, for a new gem has emerged on the Dubai Canal.

Welcome to DAMAC Canal Heights, branded by de GRISOGONO, a luxurious waterfront living experience that embodies the beauty and perfection of nature's most wondrous creation.... the blue pearl.

DAMAC Canal Heights brings natural elements to life with a diverse range of amenities that promise year-round serenity and wellbeing. This stunning property encompasses a true gem of vibrant living, with one-of-a-kind multipurpose domes that serve as wellness cocoons, intimate dining experiences, and a perfect space for private parties and gatherings.

Outstanding water features such as infinity lap and shell-shaped pools, as well as the essence of the blue pearl, create a timeless, flowing energy throughout the property, transforming it into a multifaceted lifestyle choice of home experience.

Inspired by the Greek word 'Chrysogonos' – which means 'begotten of gold' – de GRISOGONO is a luxury brand founded in 1993 by black diamond specialist Fawaz Gruosi, an Italian of Lebanese descent. de GRISOGONO traces its roots to traditional high jewellery that found favour during the Genevan Renaissance of the 16th century. However, even as a modern atelier, the brand stays true to time-honoured craftsmanship while its finest timepieces and jewellery continue to evolve.

The community

DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO rises at the edge of the spectacular Dubai Canal in Business Bay – moments from other illustrious DAMAC projects such as Safa Two and AYKON City.



Dubbed as the heart of new Dubai, Business Bay is surrounded by one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks and Sheikh Zayed Road.



A short drive away from DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO, are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk as well as the classic Jumeira Beach.