Apartment in New Building Canal Heights|Golden Visa Assistance|Prime Buy

Dubai, UAE
from € 304,000
About the complex

Canal Heights (Luxury apartments by de GRISOGONO in Business Bay)

Chic Tower has redefined the very notion of luxury. And now, brace yourself, for a new gem has emerged on the Dubai Canal.

Welcome to DAMAC Canal Heights, branded by de GRISOGONO, a luxurious waterfront living experience that embodies the beauty and perfection of nature's most wondrous creation.... the blue pearl.

DAMAC Canal Heights brings natural elements to life with a diverse range of amenities that promise year-round serenity and wellbeing. This stunning property encompasses a true gem of vibrant living, with one-of-a-kind multipurpose domes that serve as wellness cocoons, intimate dining experiences, and a perfect space for private parties and gatherings.

Outstanding water features such as infinity lap and shell-shaped pools, as well as the essence of the blue pearl, create a timeless, flowing energy throughout the property, transforming it into a multifaceted lifestyle choice of home experience.

Inspired by the Greek word 'Chrysogonos' – which means 'begotten of gold' – de GRISOGONO is a luxury brand founded in 1993 by black diamond specialist Fawaz Gruosi, an Italian of Lebanese descent. de GRISOGONO traces its roots to traditional high jewellery that found favour during the Genevan Renaissance of the 16th century. However, even as a modern atelier, the brand stays true to time-honoured craftsmanship while its finest timepieces and jewellery continue to evolve.

The community

DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO rises at the edge of the spectacular Dubai Canal in Business Bay – moments from other illustrious DAMAC projects such as Safa Two and AYKON City.

Dubbed as the heart of new Dubai, Business Bay is surrounded by one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks and Sheikh Zayed Road.


A short drive away from DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO, are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk as well as the classic Jumeira Beach.

Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building Canal Heights|Golden Visa Assistance|Prime Buy

Specifications

  • Type - Waterfront apartment
  • Size - 1,001 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 2
  • No. of bathrooms - 2 
  • 20 mins from Downtown
  • 24 mins from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Tenanted till January
  • Rental income (P/A): 22,000 USD

Features

High Floor 

Full-length French windows with stunning views of Marina Canal

Covered Parking

Security

Central A/C

Built-In Wardrobes

Kitchen Appliances

Balcony

Fitness Centre

Shared Pool


 

About area

 

The strategic location and the modern amenities of Marina Diamond 4 make it an ideal residential tower. Dubai Marina is always buzzing with activity. This glittering destination is home to impressive residential towers, including the world’s tallest ‘twisted’ high-rise Cayan Tower, which easily rivals some of the world’s most aesthetically-pleasing urban waterfront structures.

 
