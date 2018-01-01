Apartment in New Building Damac Bay 2 | Seaview Apartment | Ultra Luxury

Super-luxury seafront apartments in Dubai Harbour

Escape to a lush tropical paradise and embrace the charm of the wild at DAMAC Bay 2, a new wave of seaside luxury residential concept at Dubai Harbour - the premier seafront district.

Surround yourself with the sky, sun, and sea in 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom super-luxury homes with stunning views of the sea and shore alike.

This 49-storey Cavalli-inspired sanctuary is an architectural masterpiece of splendour, opulence and beauty, where you can experience unique amenities such as floating relaxation pods, beauty and body treatments in glamping tents, and aqua treatments like hydrotherapy and hot tub boats.

Explore the latest Roberto Cavalli trends at the Cavalli Museum, relax in any of the three infinity pools, and enjoy cradles of weightlessness in dream pods, designed for the mind, body and spirit.

Discover paradise found and answer the exotic call of the wild at DAMAC Bay 2.

The community

A seafront district beyond compare, Dubai Harbour was designed to rekindle Dubai's connection with the sea. Carefully curated and purpose built, the destination is earmarked to deliver the region's most unique lifestyle offering as well as serve as a gateway to a premier, vibrant and multifaceted seafront experience.



Perfectly positioned at the intersection of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters, Dubai Harbour is equidistant from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, and only minutes away some of the city’s most-loved landmarks, beaches, and popular attractions.

As a manifestation of Dubai's wider urban planning, coastline development and tourism strategies, Dubai Harbour is home to exceptional maritime lifestyles, as well as a cluster of retail and hospitality concepts in addition to comprehensive berthing facilities.