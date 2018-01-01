Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Waters near a yacht club, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 398,736
1 / 12
About the complex
We offer apartments and townhouses with picturesque views.
The residence features an infinity pool, a kids' pool and a playground, a gym, a barbecue area.
Completion - September, 2027.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the promenade and the central park.
- Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
- Yacht club - 5 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes