Residential complex Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 4 bedroom apartment, located in Bluewaters Bay, Dubai.

Bluewaters Bay by Meraas is a high-rise residential waterfront development that is boasted with new version of luxury seaside living, where the design is inspired by Dubai lifestyle capturing the spectacular waterfront & city views

Amenities & Facilities;

4 Bedroom

5 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 2,994 Sqft

Powder room

Laundry area

Maid room

Store area

Dressing

Balcony / Terrace

Gym

Barbeque area

Health care centre

Leisure area

Restaurant & Cafe

Dining & Retail outlet

Supermarket & Shopping area

Swimming pool

Beach access

Running, Jogging & Cycling track

Water activity

Spa & Sauna room

Yoga & Meditation area

Nearby Neighbourhood;

Jumeirah Lake Towers ( 2.1Km )

The Meadows ( 3.0Km )

Jumeirah Islands ( 3.3Km )

Jumeirah Park ( 3.5Km )

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284