Residential complex Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 809,932
About the complex
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a multipurpose room and a yoga studio.
Completion - December, 2026.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Kitchen appliances (oven, hob, fridge/freezer, washer-dryer, dishwasher)
- Marble floors
- Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 6 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 6 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 7 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
