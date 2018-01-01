  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 809,932
Residential complex Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a multipurpose room and a yoga studio.

Completion - December, 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (oven, hob, fridge/freezer, washer-dryer, dishwasher)
  • Marble floors
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 6 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 6 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 7 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
