Residential complex Gated premium residence The Sanctuary in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE

About the complex
We offer villas with gardens, parking spaces, swimming pools, terraces.
The residence features a lagoon, lounge areas, a landscaped garden and parks, a kids; playground, barbecue areas.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Elevator
- "Smart home" system
- Siemens kitchen appliances
- Marble floor and staircase
- Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes
- Burj Al Arab - 30 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 30 minutes
- Golf club - 23 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
