Residential complex Guarded residence Golf Grand with a swimming pool near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 348,894
Residential complex Guarded residence Golf Grand with a swimming pool near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The residence features a lounge area, an infinity pool, a kids' playground, a fitness center, a parking, around-the-clock security, a barbecue area.

Completion - March, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a green area, between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina.

  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious Venetian-style villas with a picturesque view of the lagoons.

The Italian-style residence is one of eight parts of the large complex. Here You'll find cafes and restaurants, a beach and a lagoon, green areas and lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, kids' playgrounds, bike paths, swimming pools, a fitness center, a spa area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious and eco-friendly area, near the beach, a school, shopping malls, a golf course.

  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 24 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 31 km
  • Sea - 23 km
