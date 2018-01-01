Residential complex Guarded residence Golf Grand with a swimming pool near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: -2025

Contemporary twin-tower apartment development in Creek Vista district with panoramic views of Dubai Creek and the Dubai Skyline. Consisting of 63 and 57 stories of world-class craftsmanship indulge in a higher level of luxury in an exceptional address. 7 mins away from Burj Khalifa

Sobha projects rent out at above market rates due to the exceptional quality. We expect ROI to be at least 8%. If rented out as a furnished holiday home returns could be even higher.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Branded built-in appliances.

Generously-sized, wellness-infused tech apartments.

Dual towers with panoramic Dubai skyline views

Sleek architecture and immaculately refined interiors.

The much-anticipated project is scheduled to be completed on June 2026.



This listing is straight from the developer, buyers and agents welcome.