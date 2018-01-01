Residential complex Guarded residence Golf Grand with a swimming pool near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 348,894
1 / 10
About the complex
The residence features a lounge area, an infinity pool, a kids' playground, a fitness center, a parking, around-the-clock security, a barbecue area.
Completion - March, 2027.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a green area, between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina.
- Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes