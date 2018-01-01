  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New luxury residence Bay 2 by Cavalli at 150 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,271,220

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,271,220
About the complex

The residence features a lounge area, a steam batha and a sauna, a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a landscaped garden, a concierge.

Completion - January, 2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea - 150 meters
  • School - 3 km
  • Pharmacy - 1 km
  • Shopping mall - 3 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 21 km
  • Airport - 32 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE
