Residential complex New luxury residence Bay 2 by Cavalli at 150 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,271,220
1 / 13
About the complex
The residence features a lounge area, a steam batha and a sauna, a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a landscaped garden, a concierge.
Completion - January, 2028.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Sea - 150 meters
- School - 3 km
- Pharmacy - 1 km
- Shopping mall - 3 km
- Burj Khalifa - 21 km
- Airport - 32 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes