  4. Villa 4BR | Jouri Hills | Payment Plan

Villa 4BR | Jouri Hills | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,305,000
Villa 4BR | Jouri Hills | Payment Plan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, known as Jouri Hills by Arada Developer

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 40%
  • On Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,997 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking space
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Stairs
  • Store area
  • Guest Room
  • Stairs
  • Roof access
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn area
  • Garden
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Championship golf course
  • Green surrounding
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Kid’s play area
  • Fitness centre
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Football pitch
  • 24/7 Security
  • Gated community
  • Golf academy & practice
  • Skate Park

Location Nearby;

  • Motor City – 15 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 20 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 25 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 30 mins
  • Dubai International Stadium – 30 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Villa 4BR | Greenwoods | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
Villa 5BR | Farm Gardens | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | IBIZA | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Villa Palma Residences, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | La Rosa | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | Jouri Hills | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,305,000
Other complexes
Villa Palma Residences, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Beachfront Villa
  • Size - 3,412 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 5 Bed
  • No. of bathrooms - 5 Bath
  • 25 min from Downtown
  • 28 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Reference no. COIN-PRPJ-42

Features

Large plot with plenty of room to landscape and create a swimming pool

5 bedrooms + a maid’s room

Direct beach access from the garden

Most sought-after community

Club Vista Mare restaurants are accessible by foot

Overall excellent condition

 

About area

Palma Residences is a collection of large villas and townhouses in Palm Jumeirah. The date palm-shaped archipelago is a sought-after residential address and tourist hotspot in Dubai. Here, you find luxurious properties and 5-star beach resorts.

 

These houses boast contemporary architecture with glasswork. Moreover, large windows and balconies allow residents to enjoy scenic views at any time of the day. This villa community is on the east of Palm Jumeirah and connected to the west via Crescent Road. It is closer to the main trunk and gives direct access to amenities within the vicinity.

 
Villa Frond H, Canal Cove, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Beachfront Villa
  • Size - 3,801 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 3
  • No. of bathrooms - 4 
  • 16 min from Downtown
  • 13 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant

Features

Atlantis views

Maids room

Plot: 4,555 sq ft

Direct access to the pool

2-car, remote-controlled garage

Family living in a secure environment

About area

A private oceanfront location away from the bustling city, but close enough to the main infrastructure of the city, Canal Cove Villas is a luxury project from the developer, Nakheel Properties. It is a complex of villas and townhouses located on Palm Jumeirah.

 
Villa 4BR | La Rosa | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients a luxurious 4 bedroom townhouse, located in La Rosa, Villanova, Dubai.

La Rosa by Dubai Properties features elegantly designed townhouses in Dubailand. The structure & design of the residential units are partly modern in nature & encircled by swimming pools, play, and recreational areas

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 30%
  • On Handover – 10%
  • Post Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,342 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Power room
  • Laundry area
  • Dressing
  • Garbage area
  • Guest room
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Garden & Park
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Green surrounding
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging Track
  • Sports court

Location Nearby;

  • Global Village ( 10 mins )
  • EXPO 2020 ( 20 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 20 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 25 mins )
  • Dubai Mall ( 30 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 35 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

