Villa 4BR | Jouri Hills | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE

Specifications

Type - Beachfront Villa

Size - 3,412 sq ft

No. of bedrooms - 5 Bed

No. of bathrooms - 5 Bath

25 min from Downtown

28 min from Airport

Unfurnished

Reference no. COIN-PRPJ-42

Features

Large plot with plenty of room to landscape and create a swimming pool

5 bedrooms + a maid’s room

Direct beach access from the garden

Most sought-after community

Club Vista Mare restaurants are accessible by foot

Overall excellent condition

About area

Palma Residences is a collection of large villas and townhouses in Palm Jumeirah. The date palm-shaped archipelago is a sought-after residential address and tourist hotspot in Dubai. Here, you find luxurious properties and 5-star beach resorts.

These houses boast contemporary architecture with glasswork. Moreover, large windows and balconies allow residents to enjoy scenic views at any time of the day. This villa community is on the east of Palm Jumeirah and connected to the west via Crescent Road. It is closer to the main trunk and gives direct access to amenities within the vicinity.