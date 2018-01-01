Villa 3BR | Jouri Hills | Townhouse
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, known as Jouri Hills by Arada Developer
Key Highlights;
- Luxury amenities & services
- World acclaimed golfing destinations
- Home to various legendary attraction within green
- Stunning architecture with incredible views
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 3,160 Sqft
- 2 Car parking spaces
- Maid room
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Walk-in-closet
- Stairs
- Roof access
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lawn area
- Garden
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Dining & Retail outlets
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Health care centre
- Championship golf course
- Green surrounding
- Cycling, Jogging & Running track
- Sports court
- Yoga & Meditation
- Kid’s play area
- Fitness centre
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Football pitch
- 24/7 Security
- Gated community
- Golf academy & practice
- Skate Park
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Midtown by Deyaar – 1.5Km
- Dubai Production City – 1.8Km
- JVT – 3,1Km
- Green Community – 3.3Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284