Villa 3BR | Jouri Hills | Townhouse

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,010,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, known as Jouri Hills by Arada Developer

Key Highlights;

  • Luxury amenities & services
  • World acclaimed golfing destinations
  • Home to various legendary attraction within green
  • Stunning architecture with incredible views

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,160 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spaces
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Stairs
  • Roof access
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn area
  • Garden
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Championship golf course
  • Green surrounding
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Kid’s play area
  • Fitness centre
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Football pitch
  • 24/7 Security
  • Gated community
  • Golf academy & practice
  • Skate Park

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Midtown by Deyaar – 1.5Km
  • Dubai Production City – 1.8Km
  • JVT – 3,1Km
  • Green Community – 3.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE
Villa 5BR | IBIZA | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Villa Beach Mansion
Dubai, UAE
Villa 4BR | Anya | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Dubai, UAE
Villa 3BR | Jouri Hills | Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,010,000
Villa 4BR | IBIZA | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 4 bedroom townhouse, located in IBIZA, Damac Lagoons, Dubai.

Key Highlights;

  • New premium cluster at Damac Lagoons
  • Pristine water lagoons & sandy beaches
  • Attractive & flexible payment plan options
  • Waterside cafes & gondola rides-like facilities
  • Waterside boutiques, shopping & dining venues

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurished
  • BUA; 2,280 Sqft
  • Garden
  • Laundry area
  • Storage
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Green surrounding
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Cycling & Jogging track
  • Water activity
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Villa 4BR | Marbella | Damac Porperties
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Al Barsha, known as Marbella by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Nestled at the Damac Lagoons, Dubai
  • Easy access to water features & beach areas
  • Attractive payment plan options available
  • Fully fledged with potential amenities & services
  •  

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,273 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spot
  • Walk in closet
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Garden area
  • Roof
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Hotels
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Community Hall
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Remraam – 2.6Km
  • Damac Hills – 2.9Km
  • Sports City – 3.0Km
  • Motor City – 3.5Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Villa Laguny Damak
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE
Santorini

Deal: Sale
Category: Townhouse
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
View: View the community
Parking: 2
Furnished: Unfurnished
Balcony: Yes
Availability: Out of Plan, October 2024.

