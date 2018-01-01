Villa 3BR | Jouri Hills | Townhouse

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, known as Jouri Hills by Arada Developer

Key Highlights;

Luxury amenities & services

World acclaimed golfing destinations

Home to various legendary attraction within green

Stunning architecture with incredible views

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

4 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 3,160 Sqft

2 Car parking spaces

Maid room

Laundry area

Powder room

Walk-in-closet

Stairs

Roof access

Balcony / Terrace

Lawn area

Garden

Swimming pool

Gym

Barbeque area

Dining & Retail outlets

Restaurant & Cafe

Health care centre

Championship golf course

Green surrounding

Cycling, Jogging & Running track

Sports court

Yoga & Meditation

Kid’s play area

Fitness centre

Basketball & Tennis court

Football pitch

24/7 Security

Gated community

Golf academy & practice

Skate Park

Nearby Neighbourhood;

Midtown by Deyaar – 1.5Km

Dubai Production City – 1.8Km

JVT – 3,1Km

Green Community – 3.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

