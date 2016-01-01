Apartment in New Building 2BR | Canal Heights | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal heights by Damac Properties
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,315 Sqft
- Powder room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Green surrounding
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Barbeque area
- Leisure & Park areas
- Running, Jogging & Cycling track
- Spa & Sauna room
- Community Hall
- Hospital
- Sports court
- Yoga & Meditation
- Fitness centre
Location Nearby;
- Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
- Dubai Mall – 10 mins
- Ras Al Khor Sanctuary – 15 mins
- Dubai Health care city – 15 mins
- Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins
