Apartment in New Building 1BR | Canal Heights | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business bay, known as Canal heights by Damac properties
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 20%
- During Construction – 60%
- On Handover – 20%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 775 Sqft
- Powder room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Green surrounding
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Barbeque area
- Leisure & Park areas
- Running, Jogging & Cycling track
- Spa & Sauna room
- Community Hall
- Hospital
- Sports court
- Yoga & Meditation
- Fitness centre
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- City Walk – 2.8Km
- DIFC – 3.3Km
- Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.6Km
- The Polo Residence – 3.9Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284