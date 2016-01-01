  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 1BR | Canal Heights | Payment Plan

Apartment in New Building 1BR | Canal Heights | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 493,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business bay, known as Canal heights by Damac properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 775 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Leisure & Park areas
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • City Walk – 2.8Km
  • DIFC – 3.3Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.6Km
  • The Polo Residence – 3.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Horizon 500 m from new Creek Marina, in the vibrant neighbourhood of Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses with areas from 150 m2.

The residence features a lounge area, swimming pools, a kids' playground, a games room, a parking, restaurants, a roof-top terrace.

Price - from 795,000 USD (2,920,000 AED).

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • New Creek Marina - 500 m
  • Ras Al Khor Highway - 4 km
  • Business Bay - 14 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dumai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dxb Int' Airport - 16 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is located in Damac Hills 2. The development includes villas and townhouses with 3-6 bedrooms.

There is a 24-hour video surveillance system for security. Parking spaces are also available for all residents.

Facilities and equipment in the house

There are also a modern gymnasium, market, kindergarten and school, children's aquapark, café, and snack bar.

Advantages

When buying a villa or townhouse, you can expect a return on investment of 5-5.7%, depends on a type of property purchased.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nearby there are lakes for fishing and boating, a beach, a park, sports fields, swimming pools, cinemas, and restaurants which are also available to residents of the complex.

The Trump World Golf Club Dubai-18 Hole Golf Course has been built here at Damac Hills 2. The course, a championship standard, was designed by golf star Tiger Woods.

The complex is located in close proximity to the Umm Suqeim Highway, providing easy access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away. The city centre is 25 minutes away by car.

New Mart and Spinneys supermarkets are a 25-minute drive away. Carrefour Hypermarket is a 30-minute drive away.

Medclinic Arabian Ranches is not far from Zinnia. Residents here can benefit from all kinds of medical services. Mediclinic Parkview is also close by.
Apartment building Studio | Liva | Nshama
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients an amazing Studio apartment, located in Town Square, known as Liva by Nshama.

Key Highlights;

  • Modern amenities & facilities
  • Well connected location to key destinations
  • Interiors that are uniquely designed
  • Payment plan is attractive & affordable

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Balcony
  • BUA; 350 Sqft
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure area
  • Park & Garden ( Town Square Park )
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Tennis & Basketball Court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

