  Apartment in New Building Studio | Canal Heights | Business Bay

Apartment in New Building Studio | Canal Heights | Business Bay

Dubai, UAE
from € 308,000
Apartment in New Building Studio | Canal Heights | Business Bay
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Heights by Damac properties

Key Highlights;

  • Loaded with amenities & services
  • Access to lazy view & beach views
  • Pedestrian friendly walkways & promenade
  • Luxury apartments with exclusive designs & decor
  • Brilliant views of skyline & canals from the comfort of your home

Amenities & Facilties;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA 446 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Leisure & Park areas
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Seascape | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New villas and townhouses in a gated residence District 11 Opal Gardens with beaches, in the quiet residential area of MBR, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | The Highbury | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Ready for rent and residence visa apartments LIV Residence, close to the sea and the beach, with views of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a Prime Gardens residence by Prescott, with swimming pool, close to the center of Dubai, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Canal Heights | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
from € 308,000
Apartment building 2BR | Design Quarter | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in D3, known as Design Quarter by Meraas

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 40%
  • On Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,193 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Foyer
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony & Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • 24/7 security
  • Fitness centre
  • Games area
  • Green surrouding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Skating area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Championship golf course
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Business Bay – 2.8Km
  • DIFC – 3.3Km
  • Health care city phase 2 – 3.7Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.7Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Waves Opulence - SOBHA
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Sobha Developers

Waves Opulence at Sobha Hartland Dubai is the last waterfront residential development by Sobha Group offering the most luxurious 1-4 bedroom apartments. Discover the meaning behind your lifestyle choices in the last part of the waves trilogy at Sobha Hartland, which features the most flavorful beachfront living in the area. It is 8mins away from Burj Khalifa. 

  • 1 to 4-bedroom luxurious waterfront apartments

  • Premium amenities and luxury surrounded

  • Lush greenery all around the place

  • Attractive and flexible payment plan options

  • Modern luxury lined with exclusive beachside amenities

  • Views of Hartland and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

 

Payment Plan: 60% on construction & 40% on completion.

Completion Date: September 2025

 

This listing is straight from the developer, buyers and agents welcome. 
Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer luxury three-,four-, five bedroom townhouses.

The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a barbecue area, restaurants ans shops, parks, a lake with a sandy beach.

Price - from 408,000 USD (1,498,624 AED)

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Al-Ain Highway - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Outlet Mall - 31 minutes
  • Dxb Int' Airport - 41 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 43 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 43 minutes
