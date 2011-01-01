  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in New Building 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 297,000
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Damac Hills, known as Golf Gate by Damac Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 15%
  • During Construction – 55%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,130 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Garden
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Tennis court

Location Nearby;

  • The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins
  • IMG World Of Adventure – 15 mins
  • Hamdan Sports Complex – 15 mins
  • Dubai Miracle Garden – 15 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
  • Atlantis Hotel – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Grand with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club, Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments SHAISTA close to beaches, in the prestigious residential area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Creek Waters | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Erin | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from € 297,000
Residential complex Victoria villas and townhouses in eco-friendly area with water bodies, parks, and sports fields, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Victoria Community is a residential project located in a remote area of Dubailand, in Damac Hills 2.

The project consists of comfortable 3-4 bedroom villas and 1-6 bedroom townhouses. The exterior façade of the residences has a contemporary style, while the interiors are finished in warm pastel colours.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Residents of the complex are also provided with common area amenities: lakes and parks, volleyball and basketball courts, tennis courts, butterfly garden, community amphitheatre, cinemas, jogging and cycling paths, beach recreation area, petting farm, and security service.

Advantages

Damac Hills 2 is suitable for people who value the area's eco-friendlines, tranquillity and quick access to amenities.

With an average ROI of 5% on villas and townhouses in Damac Hills 2, buying a home in the Victoria community can be a good investment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The area on which the complex is located is an area with artificial water bodies, park areas, sports fields and infrastructure facilities. The community centre is a 5-minute drive away with a Carrefour supermarket, Nay Oxygen Cafe & Restaurant, Dough Me Nation and Altoot Alabyad Truck Food.

Public transport in Damac Hills 2 is not yet developed, so residents are encouraged to use a private car or taxi service.

It will take about 30 minutes to get to the major shopping centres from Victoria Villas. Dubai Outlet Mall, Cityland Mall or LuLu Hypermarket can be reached within this time. Recreational facilities are also within a half hour drive of the community:

  • Trump International Golf Club;
  • Dubai Rugby Sevens Stadium;
  • Plantation Equestrian and Polo Club;
  • Global Village entertainment center;
  • IMG Worlds of Adventure indoor theme park.

Downtown Dubai and its major attractions can be reached in about 35 minutes by car from the community, the DXB and Al Maktoum airports are 40 minutes away and the nearest beaches are about 45 minutes away.
Apartment building 3BR | Creek Waters | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,800 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fully gated community
  • Spacious cabanas
  • Multipurpse hall
  • Splash Pads

Location Nearby;

  • Creek Marina – 05 mins
  • Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 10 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residential complex Mangrove Residences with well-developed infrastructure, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project has three residential clusters with spacious apartments and garden townhouses.

Close to the amenities and all the attractions of Expo City Dubai.

There are 450 luxury and premium residences, 1-3-bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom loft apartments and 3-bedroom townhouses. All flats have separate laundry/storage facilities.

Spacious balconies, which make up 14% of the flats, offer expansive views of Expo City Dubai.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More: several pools in each block, including a children's pool, pool bar, cascading waterfall. There are also a clubhouse, reading rooms, various lounges for cinema, work, art and music, an outdoor dining pavilion, shops, restaurants and event areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Expo City Dubai area includes energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, recreational areas and leisure facilities. It is close to key transport links such as the Dubai Metro and major arterial roads, which increases its attractiveness as a business and logistics hub.

Quick access to four major motorways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Less than an hour from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

16 minutes to Dubai Marina.

