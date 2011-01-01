Apartment in New Building 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Damac Hills, known as Golf Gate by Damac Properties
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 15%
- During Construction – 55%
- On Handover – 30%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,130 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Walk-in-closet
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Health care centre
- Gym
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Barbeque
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- School
- Shopping & Supermarket
- Garden
- Yoga & Meditation
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
- Tennis court
Location Nearby;
- The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins
- IMG World Of Adventure – 15 mins
- Hamdan Sports Complex – 15 mins
- Dubai Miracle Garden – 15 mins
- Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
- Atlantis Hotel – 25 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins
