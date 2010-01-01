Apartment in New Building 1BR | Golf Gate | Damac Hills
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Damac Hills, known as Golf Gate by Damac Properties
Key Highlights;
- Located at the pristine Damac Hills community
- Prime location with easy access to key landmarks
- Residences with tasteful design interiors & lavish fittings
- Attractive & flexible payment plan options
- Access to exclusive amenities & facilities
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- Study room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Health care centre
- Gym
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Barbeque
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- School
- Shopping & Supermarket
- Garden
- Yoga & Meditation
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
- Tennis court
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Remraam – 2.3Km
- Studio City – 2.4Km
- Motor City – 2.6Km
- Mudon – 2.9Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284