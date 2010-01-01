  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | Golf Gate | Damac Hills

Apartment in New Building 1BR | Golf Gate | Damac Hills

Dubai, UAE
from € 210,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Golf Gate | Damac Hills
1 / 10 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Damac Hills, known as Golf Gate by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Located at the pristine Damac Hills community
  • Prime location with easy access to key landmarks
  • Residences with tasteful design interiors & lavish fittings
  • Attractive & flexible payment plan options
  • Access to exclusive amenities & facilities

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Study room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Garden
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Tennis court

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Remraam – 2.3Km
  • Studio City – 2.4Km
  • Motor City – 2.6Km
  • Mudon – 2.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Golf Gate | Damac Hills

Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | La Cote | Port De La Mer
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Palm Gateway | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 4bdr maid
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Reserve with green areas in the area of Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubai, UAE
Falcon City of Wonders, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Jomana | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 1BR | Golf Gate | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
from € 210,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project consists of villas and townhouses surrounded by numerous parks, green areas and community spaces. Located just off the Umm Suqeim Street freeway in Akoya, the development has excellent access to all areas of Dubai.

All residences have en-suite bathrooms, a separate office for work and a cozy living room.

The eco-friendly environment, high level of safety, spacious rooms and various amenities will provide the best atmosphere for children and their parents.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities of the project: air conditioning, movie theater, yoga studio, kindergarten, security, video surveillance, store, volleyball and basketball courts, polo and equestrian club.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Akoya O2 Oxygen Damac Shopping Mall - 3.6 km
  • School - 3 km
  • ATM 3.6 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 43.2 km
  • Pharmacy 3.6 km
  • Airport - 50 km
  • Al Qudra Native Planting 10 km
  • Sea - 33 km.
Apartment building 4BR | Ocean House | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 4 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 5,352 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Store area
  • Pantry
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Barbeque area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sitting area
  • School & Institute
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach Access
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Meeting room & co-working area
  • Club lounge
  • Lush green area
  • Community hall

Locations Nearby;

  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 25 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 30 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 30 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a low-rise residence Santorini, close to a golf course, Studio City area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The Greek-style residence features a parking, concierge service, a lounge area, an infinity pool and a jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground, an outdoor gym, a barbecue area, a steam bath and a sauna.

Completion - April, 2025.

Advantages

5-year payment plan with 0% interest.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to public transport stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten, a golf course.

  • Burj Khalifa - 24 km
  • Sea - 13.4 km
  • Airport - 36 km
Realting.com
Go