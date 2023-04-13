Apartment in New Building 4BR | Lamaa | Prime Location

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 2,027,000
4BR | Lamaa | Prime Location
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known Lamaa by Meraas

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,154 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Store Area
  • Maid room
  • Dressing / Closet / Wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Water activity
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Yoga & Medittaion
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Location Nearby;

  • Mall of Emirates – 05 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 15 mins
  • Global Village – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

