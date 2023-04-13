  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,137,000
1 / 9 1
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamaa by Meraas

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 30%
  • On Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,838 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Dressing / Wardrobe / Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Water activity
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Yoga & Medittaion
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Lamaa | Payment Plan

from € 1,137,000
