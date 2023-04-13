Apartment in New Building 2BR | Lamaa | Meraas
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamaa by Meraas.
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,113 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Dressing / Wardrobe / Closet
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Health care centre
- Gym
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Barbeque
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- School
- Water activity
- Shopping & Supermarket
- Yoga & Medittaion
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
Attraction Closeby;
- Beach
- Burj Al Arab
- Dubai Marina
- Pedestrian Bike Path
- Community Park
- Tennis courts
- Two International Airports
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
