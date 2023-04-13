  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 2BR | Lamaa | Meraas

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Lamaa | Meraas

Dubai, UAE
from € 804,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamaa by Meraas.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,113 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Dressing / Wardrobe / Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Water activity
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Yoga & Medittaion
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Attraction Closeby;

  • Beach
  • Burj Al Arab
  • Dubai Marina
  • Pedestrian Bike Path
  • Community Park
  • Tennis courts
  • Two International Airports

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Lamaa | Meraas

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Apartment building 1BR | Elano | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elano by Oro 24

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 80%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Semi-furnished
  • BUA; 785 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Study area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Table tennis
  • Health club
  • Cabana seating
  • Indoor basketball
  • Steam room
  • Party hall
  • Billiards
  • Tropical shower
  • Library
  • Landscaped garden

Nearby Neighbourhood =;

  • Motor City – 1.7Km
  • Villa Lantana – 1.7Km
  • Dubai Science Park – 1.8Km
  • Studio City – 2.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794
Apartment building 1BR | Lamtara | Dubai Holding
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer an amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamtara by Dubai holding.

Key Highlights;

  • 5-Star Hotels including Burj Al Arab
  • Gated residential clusters
  • Direct Air-conditioned footbridge
  • 50 restaurants & entertainment outlet
  • Exclusive address overlooking Burj Al Arab

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 785 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Dressing
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green Surrounding
  • Gym
  • Health Care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Beach Access
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949
Residential complex New residence Catch with swimming pools and a panoramic view in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious apartments with balconies and parking spaces.

The residence features a panoramic view, a security system, two swimming pools, a fitness center, a barbecue area, a garden, a games room and a lounge area.

Completion - January, 2024.

Features of the flats
  • Double glazing
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area with numerous shops, cafes, restaurants, beauty salons, parks, kids' playgrounds.

  • Dubai Miracle Garden - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Autodrome - 10 minutes
  • Schools and kindergarten - 5 minutes drive
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 40 minutes
  • Metro station - 21 minutes
