Apartment in New Building 1BR | Lamaa | Jumeirah

Dubai, UAE
from € 445,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamaa by Meraas

Key Highlights;

  • Luxurious facades & gleaming views
  • Natural outlook of the site to enjoy
  • Classic arabesque architecture with modern interiors
  • Prime location with access to key destination in a few mins
  • Beautiful scenarios living in the exclusive residences as utmost luxury

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 736 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Water activity
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Yoga & Medittaion
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Lamaa | Jumeirah

